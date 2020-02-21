Anzeige
21.02.2020
HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. publishes annual report 2019

Amsterdam, 21 February 2020 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announced that it has published its 2019 Annual Report.

The annual report of Heineken Holding N.V. is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com

-ENDS-

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
Tel: +31-6-54798253
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl


Media Heineken N.V.
Press enquiries
Tim van der Zanden / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIO NA and HEIA NA and on Reuters under HEIO.AS and HEIN.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY) and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY). Most recent information is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com.

Attachment

  • Heineken Holding N.V. Press release publication of Annual Report 2019 FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b1f23960-fda2-44eb-8e57-a854a9060443)
