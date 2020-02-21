NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 20 February 2020 were: 688.63p Capital only 692.63p Including current year income XD 688.63p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 692.63p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 20th February 2020, the Company has 79,971,857 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 558,469 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.