RE/MAX Names RICOH Tours as Approved Supplier

New addition puts 360° virtual tour solution in the hands of every RE/MAX real estate agent at a fraction of the cost

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / RICOH Tours, the industry's only complete and affordable 360° virtual tour solution under one global brand, has been included by RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services to their Approved Supplier Program. The RE/MAX Approved Supplier Program is one of the largest of its kind in the real estate industry.

We are excited to become a member of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier Program and to work even closer with RE/MAX affiliates around the country," said Kay Iwaisako, Business Lead of RICOH Tours. "Real estate agents are constantly seeking captivating ways to acquire new clients. Now with RICOH Tours, every RE/MAX agent has the ability to create professional-looking 360° virtual tours in minutes all from their mobile app. The days of heavy, expensive and complicated equipment and complex, unfriendly software are finished."

RICOH Tours virtual tour solution costs 90% less than 3D scanning and as a RE/MAX approved supplier, additional discounts will apply.

"Our goal is to provide all RE/MAX affiliates a marketing edge and RICOH Tours delivers in this regard. Its intuitive solution requires no professional, technical or photography experience or expensive tools," said Jamie Colt, Business Development of RE/MAX, LLC. "The camera, mobile app and web app are all developed and supported under one single brand; any questions arise, there's only one place to go for support and that provides peace of mind for our agents."

The solution is available now through the dedicated Approved Suppliers portal. Learn more about this and the special discount rate at RICOH Tours -Shop RE/MAX.

RICOH Tours, headquartered in California's Silicon Valley and a service of Ricoh Company, Ltd, brings together world-class user experience, technology and business professionals to deliver easy-to-use, technology-differentiated Smart Vision solutions to the market.

CONTACT:



Martin Shock

RICOH Tours

(650) 391-8010

martin@ricohtours.com

SOURCE: RICOH Tours

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577303/REMAX-Names-RICOH-Tours-as-Approved-Supplier