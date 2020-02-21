Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 382.32p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.98p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16