New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2020) - KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. (together with its affiliates, including KORR Value, LP, "KORR"), a shareholder with a substantial position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) ("GoPro" or the "Company"), today announced that it has delivered a letter to both Nicholas D. Woodman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and founder of GoPro, and Kenneth Goldman, the Company's lead independent director, with copies to the Company's Board of Directors.

KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. is a New York based investment adviser that is focused on investing in undervalued publicly traded companies. KORR actively engages with managements to identify ways to unlock value for all shareholders and stakeholders.

