Laura Topp, TOPP Chicago Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Chicago: Working with the Right Realtor is Imperative Says Leading Chicago Realtor Laura Topp

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Selecting the right Realtor at the start of your home buying journey is crucial. Chicago Realtor Laura Topp offers her top tips to help you pick the best Realtor for you.

Before selecting a Realtor, there are several points to consider:

Knowledge of the local market - "You need a Realtor who has a deep, personal knowledge of the geography you are considering. Someone who understands the area inside and out will help you find the perfect home in the perfect neighborhood," advises Laura Topp.

Pricing Expectations - Being given the correct market price of your home is important so that you have realistic expectations of what your home will sell for and how much you will be able to afford when buying a new home.

Build a relationship with your Realtor - This is not just a transactional relationship. "You need to connect with your Realtor and feel like you can be completely honest with them about your expectations," Topp urges. "A forthright relationship is important; a Realtor cannot help you if you are only saying what you think they want to hear."

Home structure and knowledge - Know exactly what kind of home you are looking for and consider the size, style, and acreage. Deciding what you are looking for prior to selecting your Realtor will help inform your decision of what Realtor to go with, as some specialize in certain types of housing.

More isn't necessarily better - Find a Realtor that will carefully examine listings beforehand to bring you only what is relevant. Looking at everything that comes up is a waste of time and energy for you and your Realtor.

Education - As a client, you want a Realtor who will help explain every aspect of the home buying and selling process - remember that they are the experts and that they have important knowledge and experience to impart to their clients.

Questions to ask your Realtor before you commit to working with them:

What is your availability to speak with me?

Most Realtors have very flexible hours. It is important for your Realtor to know your schedule and you to know theirs.

Do you have a team or are you an independent Realtor?

This will help you understand if you will have additional help and resources when purchasing your home. Working with a team has an added benefit of having access to more market knowledge more people to rely on.

How are you paid?

"It is different from market to market, so ask up front because it all depends on your area, if you are buying or selling and the brokerage that each agent works with," says Laura Topp.

Have you helped people buy or sell a house like the one I'm looking for?

It is important to know if your potential Realtor has experience in the type of home you are looking for and even more so in the area.

What makes this property valuable?

This is an important question because it allows you to see what value a property has from the Realtor's perspective.

Armed with these tips and questions, you will surely be able to build a relationship with the right Realtor that will greatly benefit you on the road to real estate ownership.

About Laura Topp, TOPP Chicago Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway KoenigRubloff

Laura Topp is a broker associate at Berkshire Hathaway KoenigRubloff and is licensed in Illinois and Indiana. She works with both buyers and sellers in the Chicagoland area. Topp specializes in all facets of residential real estate from single family homes, condos and new construction to luxury homes, foreclosures, multi-units, investment properties and 1031 exchanges. For Laura's news, visit https://thenala.com/media-room/media-room-detail/laura-topp-topp-chicago-real-estate-berkshire-hathaway-koenigrubloff and for more information, please call (773) 419-0076, or visit https://www.toppchicagorealestate.com/.

For media inquiries, please call the NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Laura Topp, TOPP Chicago Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Chicago

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577205/Working-with-the-Right-Realtor-is-Imperative-Says-Leading-Chicago-Realtor-Laura-Topp