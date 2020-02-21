Jason Rose, Century 21 Scheetz: Jason Rose of Century 21 Scheetz Recognized by Multiple Awards

CARMEL, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Century 21 has recently recognized Carmel, Indiana Realtor Jason Rose with two coveted awards; The Master's Ruby award and the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.

According to Rose, "Real estate is not only a profession, but also a lifestyle," and that attitude has given him the edge necessary to win these awards.To receive the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award a Realtor must receive customer surveys from at least 80 percent of their transactions, and net an average survey score of 95 percent or better for two consecutive years. The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey. The Master's Ruby award was given for closing a minimum of 35 homes during the 2019 year.

Jason Rose and his team pride themselves on their customer service and attention to detail and the needs of their clients, and it is reflected in the feedback he receives. Client Leela D. remarked, "I trusted Jason's insight and judgement and the results were excellent. I felt safe with him. [It was an] amazing experience overall."

The customer service offered by Rose leads clients to have an unparalleled home-buying or selling experience. His 20 years of experience gives him insights into his clients wants and needs, and allows him to live up to and beyond the expectations of those he is helping. "Jason went above and beyond in every aspect as our buyer's agent. He was there every step of the way throughout the process as we built our home, advocating for our best interests and offering us valuable advice," Megan H., a client of Rose, noted. "As first time home buyers we feel extremely lucky to have met him and benefited from his extensive knowledge of home building."

Rose's experience in both the real estate and the construction industries has given him unique wisdom when it comes to the needs of his clients and their home buying or selling journey. It is no surprise that Rose has been recognized so generously by Century 21. As the Daveys, yet another satisfied client, observed, "It is very clear [Jason Rose] loves being a realtor and helping people and this is positively reflected in his quality of work."

About Jason Rose, Century 21 Scheetz

Jason Rose works with both buyers and sellers. He is a Century 21 Master's Award winner, President's Award F.C. Tucker recipient, and Graduate of Real Estate Academy of Leadership (MIBOR) 2013. His family has been in the real estate industry since the early 1950s. His wife Kim is also a member of the Rose realty team. For more information, please call (317) 339-2229, or visit https://jrose.agent.c21scheetz.com/.

