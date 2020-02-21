Sharon Hodnett Recognized with the Five Star Real Estate Agent Award

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Texas Realtor Sharon Hodnett has been awarded the Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for her outstanding client satisfaction. Award winners will be listed in the March issue of Forbes Magazine in the Five Star Professional section.

Winners of the Five Star Real Estate Agent Award are chosen based on outstanding client satisfaction as reflected in recent homebuyer surveys. "I am extremely proud to have been awarded this recognition," Sharon Hodnett said of this recent appreciation of her service. "It is very rewarding knowing that the attention and care I put in with each of my clients is appreciated and noticed."

With this award, Hodnett adds to her already impressive resume of recognitions. In addition to being recognized as a Five Star Real Estate Agent, Hodnett has been designated as one of the "10 Best Real Estate Agents for Client Satisfaction in Texas" by The American Institute of Real Estate Professionals. The American Institute of Real Estate Professionals recognizes agents that have achieved high levels of success while still placing customer service and client benefit at the heart of their operation. Hodnett is also recognized as one of the 1000 top Realtors in the nation and one of the top 100 Realtors in North Texas.

As one satisfied client, Debra O. put it, "I've never seen a Realtor work so hard and get great results! I am very particular, have a strong personality and Sharon responds quickly and professionally. I cannot recommend ANY other Realtor as I do Sharon Hodnett."

About Sharon Hodnett

Sharon Hodnett specializes in relocation, new construction, luxury and waterfront properties. She is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing specialist and will market your home in all the right places. She is considered Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate. Team Hodnett is a committed group of real estate professionals serving the needs of home and property buyers and sellers representing the North East Tarrant County and surrounding areas. For more information, please call 817-994-7152 or visit https://www.teamhodnett.com.

