· _Numerous talks and posters on sphingotec's acute care biomarkers in the scientific program of the conference _ · _sphingotec to host symposium "Relevant Pathways, Novel Diagnostic and Therapeutic Approaches in Acute Organ Dysfunction"_ *Hennigsdorf, Germany, February 21, 2020* - SphingoTec GmbH ("sphingotec") today announced that novel data on its acute care biomarkers Proenkephalin (penKid(R)) and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3) will be presented at the 25th International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology (AKI & CRRT 2020) taking place in San Diego, CA, USA, on February 24-27, 2020. *AKI & CCRT 2020 Presentations on penKid(R) and DPP3 * In the scientific program of the conference, clinical researchers will present the latest results from studies investigating these two critical care biomarkers and their utility in diagnosing kidney injury. In a session on translating biomarker discoveries to clinical care, Peter Pickkers (Radboud University | RU · Department of Intensive Care, Nijmegen, The Netherlands) will present data demonstrating that sphingotec's kidney function marker penKid(R) is a reliable surrogate for assessing true glomerular filtration rate (true GFR) in patients with renal insufficiency. Previous studies demonstrated that penKid(R) is a real-time kidney function biomarker, which is independent of inflammation and other co-morbidities. In another session, Matthieu Legrand (University of California, San Francisco | UCSF · Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, USA) will provide evidence showing that sphingotec's biomarker DPP3 is one cause for short-term kidney dysfunction and is highly associated with the development of acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients with severe burns. Being at the core of a newly discovered disease mechanism, DPP3 has been shown to play a causal role in short-term organ dysfunction when released into the bloodstream upon massive cell death in several acute and critical care conditions. *Sphingotec Symposium at AKI & CCRT 2020* In a symposium organized by sphingotec titled "Relevant Pathways, Novel Diagnostic and Therapeutic Approaches in Acute Organ Dysfunction" leading clinical researchers will further discuss pathways leading to acute organ dysfunctions in critically ill patients as well as a novel diagnostic solution to assess the involvement of such pathways in acute and critical care conditions. Beyond providing an overview of novel biomarkers for monitoring kidney function, endothelial function, and DPP3-mediated heart and kidney dysfunction, the speakers will also share findings that are qualifying these biomarkers as biotargets. ### *Oral Presentations at AKI & CRRT 2020* · Session: Bench to Bedside: Translating Discoveries to Clinical Care, February 24, 2020 "Proenkephalin: Is it the New GFR Marker?" presented by Peter Pickkers (Radboud University | RU · Department of Intensive Care) · Session: Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Pathophysiology, February 25, 2020 "DPP3 in Critical Illness: Another Piece of the Puzzle" presented by Matthieu Legrand (University of California, San Francisco | UCSF · Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care) *Poster Presentation at AKI & CRRT 2020* · *Title*: Proenkephalin, a Novel Biomarker for Kidney Function, is Earlier in Detecting Acute Kidney Injury Compared to Creatinine. *Authors* R Beunders, M Meekes, J Struck, P Pickkers · *Title:* Proenkephalin Predicts Renal Dysfunction, Organ Failures, Renal Replacement Therapy, and Mortality in Sepsis *Authors* H Kim, M Hur, J Struck, A Bergmann, S Di Somma · *Title:* penKid Proenkephalin A 119-159 effectively predicts Acute Kidney Injury, Multiple Organ Failure, Mortality particularly among septic patients at the ER with seemingly intact renal function *Authors* M Rosenqvist, K Bronton, O Hartmann, A Bergmann, J Struck & O Melander *About sphingotec * SphingoTec GmbH ("sphingotec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction and monitoring of acute medical conditions, such as sepsis, acute heart failure, circulatory shock, and acute kidney injury in order to support patient management and provide guidance for treatment strategies. sphingotec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes Bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM(R)), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis or congestive heart failure, Proenkephalin (penKid(R)), a unique biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function, and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), a unique biomarker for cardio-renal pathway disruptions leading to acute organ dysfunction. In addition, sphingotec develops a portfolio of novel biomarkers, which predict the risks of developing obesity, breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases. IVD tests for sphingotec's proprietary biomarkers are made available as sphingotest(R) microtiterplate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform by sphingotec's subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA) alongside a broad menu of IB10 tests for established biomarkers for acute and critical care. 