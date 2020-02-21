Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.02.2020 | 14:52
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2020

PR Newswire

London, February 21

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2020

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

21 February 2020

