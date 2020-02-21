Partnership kick starts in UK with Cadbury's 'Donate Your Words' campaign

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has entered into a global partnership with Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), whose world renowned brands include Cadbury, Oreo, Toblerone, Milka and belVita.

As part of the agreement, the two organisations will create dual-branded products as well as interactive and engaging campaigns for our global fan base.

The partnership will commence around United's game against Watford this weekend, with activity to support Cadbury's 'Donate Your Words' campaign. 'Donate Your Words' is a UK initiative to highlight the issue of loneliness amongst the older generation.

Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold comments:

"Whether it's Cadbury, Ritz, Oreo, or one of its many other brands, Mondelez's products are renowned around the world. This global partnership will assist Mondelez with its expansion into key markets whilst deepening the affinity their customers have for their products. For Manchester United, the partnership enables us to bring Mondelez's popular products to our fans and enhances our ability to continue investing on the pitch."

Colin O'Toole, Associate Marketing Director at Mondelez comments:

"We're extremely proud to announce Mondelez's partnership with Manchester United.

"As a global company with a presence in many different markets our alliance with one of the most recognisable sports teams in the world will give us the ability to differentiate us from competitors by offering our consumers added value through engaging products and experiences."

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

