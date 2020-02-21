Fidelity European Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2020
PR Newswire
London, February 21
Fidelity European Values PLC
LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056
Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2020
Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)
The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.
21 February 2020
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de