Director Dealing in Shares

The Company announces the following dealings in shares:

Director: Mr. M. P. E. Fisher

Purchase of 10,000 shares on the 14 February 2020

Price: 1.26 GBP per share

Total shares currently held by Mr. Fisher: 19,000

Percentage of issued share capital: 0.032%

The Directors of Daniel Thwaites P.L.C. accept responsibility for this announcement.