Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (OWLU) Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2020 / 14:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 20/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 117.7870 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 430200 CODE: OWLU ISIN: IE00BF4Q3545 Category Code: NAV TIDM: OWLU Sequence No.: 48149 EQS News ID: 981093 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 21, 2020 08:41 ET (13:41 GMT)