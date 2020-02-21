Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVEX LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2020 / 14:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 132.7712 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 447209 CODE: MVEX LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVEX LN Sequence No.: 48229 EQS News ID: 981253 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2020 08:47 ET (13:47 GMT)