Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2020 / 14:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 35.0669 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19816636 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 48310 EQS News ID: 981417 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2020 08:52 ET (13:52 GMT)