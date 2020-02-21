Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2020 / 14:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 298.0968 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26710 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 48209 EQS News ID: 981213 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2020 08:58 ET (13:58 GMT)