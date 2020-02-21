REDDE PLC - Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

21 February 2020

RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER

of

Redde plc

and

Northgate plc



SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE

On 15 January 2020 the Board of Redde plc ("Redde") announced the passing of resolutions, at a Court Meeting and General Meeting of Redde Shareholders held on the same date as the announcement, approving the recommended all-share merger of Northgate plc ("Northgate") and Redde (the "Merger") to be implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"), the terms of which are set out in the scheme document published on 12 December 2019 (the "Scheme Document").

Further to Redde's announcement on 20 February 2020 that the Court had sanctioned the Scheme, the Board announces that the Court Order has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies today and accordingly, the Scheme has now become effective in accordance with its terms and the entire issued ordinary share capital of Redde is owned by Northgate.

Dealings in Redde Shares have been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange's alternative investment market ("AIM") with effect from 7.30 am today.

Admission of the Redde Shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled with effect from 7.00 am on 24 February 2020 and Admission of the New Northgate Shares is expected to occur at 8.00 am on 24 February 2020.

General

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning given to them in the Scheme Document, a copy of which is available on the Redde website at www.redde.com.

All references in this announcement to times are to times in London.

