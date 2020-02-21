Solid-state batteries are viewed by many as the most promising technology to succeed lithium-ion in many energy storage applications. But there are still plenty of barriers to large-scale use of this type of battery. An international team of scientists has reviewed recent progress with the technology, and examined the form and chemistry that commercial solid-state batteries might take.Whether degradation and performance loss, reliance on expensive materials or risk of fire, today's lithium-ion battery technologies come with a host of areas to improve on. Solid-state batteries potentially tick ...

