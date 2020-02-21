The "Europe Bread Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type; Nature; Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe bread market is accounted to US$ 91,115.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 2027, to account to US$ 120,549.8 Mn by 2027.

Bread is among the household staples and there has been an increasing demand for greater variety of bread such as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta among others. The increasing use of these products by B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, cafes and others along with the household has driven the growth of market. The Europe bread market is segmented on the basis of product type as Loaves, Baguettes, Rolls, Burger Buns, Sandwich Bread, Ciabatta, and Others. The loaves segment in the Europe bread market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. A loaf is a type of bread with elongated and rounded structure. It is common to bake bread in a rectangular-shaped bread pan, which is also called as a loaf pan, as some kinds of bread dough tend to collapse and spread out during the baking process. Dough with a denser viscosity can be hand-molded into the preferred loaf shape and baked on a flat oven tray. The form of the dough with a diluter viscosity can be preserved with a bread pan of which the sides are higher than the unbaked dough. To determine the size of the loaf, the baker must take into consideration the amount of heat required to penetrate the loaf evenly during the baking process, so that no parts are over baked or under baked. Many types of mass-produced bread are squared, with well-defined edges on the bottom of the loaf. Rectangular shaped loaves can be made more or less identical and can be shipped and packed efficiently.

The Europe bread market is segmented based on nature as conventional and organic. The conventional segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe bread market, while the organic segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Organic bread consists of ingredients that are grown without the use of pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMO's), synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, or ionizing radiation. Once all of those factors have been included, the products are inspected and certified by a USDA approved certifier as organic products that comply with all National Organic Program (NOP) standards for storage and labeling, ingredients, and processing. Another vital issue, especially in the case of vegan bread, is to have organic bread that excludes any animal products that include any dairy and eggs. Vegan bread is one of the most demanding types of organic bread all over the globe. Organic wheat bread is one of the leading products in the bread market due to its high nutritional profile. As the organic bread does not use preservatives such as calcium propionate, organic and all-natural bread have a significantly shorter shelf life as compared to conventional bread.

