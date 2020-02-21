Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

CYBER1 Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

London United Kingdom - 21 February 2020 - Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (the "Company") ("CYBER1") (Nasdaq First North: CYB1), an international leader in Cyber Security services today announces the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors of CYBER1 has appointed Daryn Stilwell with immediate effect as CEO who will replace Nick Viney who is released from the role.

Daryn has a proven track record in both organisational and corporate governance leadership having acted as its Group General Counsel and having played an extensive role in the strategic direction of CYBER1 as an executive board member as well as co-founding the company prior to its listing on Nasdaq in 2016.

He takes the helm at CYBER1 at a critical phase in its evolution, after a record year of growth in 2018 followed by, as we stand, a similar record set of results in 2019. Daryn has a recognised track record of leadership roles and is seen by his industry peers not only as a pragmatic and trusted legal executive but also as a complete and composite business executive.

Previous positions include roles at Deutsche Bank, Accenture, Worldpay, Visa Europe. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree as well as a MBA Essentials qualification from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Daryn is a qualified English law solicitor and a South African law attorney and has been an CYBER1 executive director since June 2018 and member and chairman of the CYBER1 Audit Committee.

Johan Bolsenbroek, Chairman, on the announcement:

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Daryn as the new CEO. The board has the confidence that he will bring about a new phase in the development of CYBER1, which looks to build upon and strengthen the foundations of the previous year's performances".

With the appointment of Daryn, we promote internally a strong and proven leader for CYBER1. We the board will seek to support a strategic and measured approach to growth to build upon demonstrated shareholder value."

"I also want to take the opportunity to express the CYBER1's and the Board's gratitude to Nick who has served CYBER1 as its CEO since January 2019."

Daryn on his appointment:

"It is with a great sense of responsibility that I take on this role given the recent tragic events with the passing of our founder and previous chairman to continue the vision for CYBER1."

"Having been with CYBER1 since its inception I have first-hand experienced of the drive and the continued examples of delivered potential from the executive management team, under the guidance of Vivian Gevers our COO, as evidenced by the continued results. I will be looking to support CYBER1 and its leadership team through its next phase of development as a listed company with an expressed intent to continue with a measured approach to growth, securing the existing its foundations and seeking to unlock and drive shareholder value."

This information is information that CYBER1 is obliged to make public, pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 21.02.2020 at 16:30 CET.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Telephone: +46

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

European Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Metcalfe / Zach Cohen

CYBER1 Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk

US-Investor Relations contact, CYBER1

Matt Glover: U.S Investor Relations contact, CYBER1

Email: cyber1@gatewayir.com

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in UK, Greece, Sweden, Kenya, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United States. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For further information please visit: www.cyber1.com