Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member Titan Roofing Offers Professional Roofing Services in Charleston South Carolina

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Findit®, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform that provides a full line of marketing services, is featuring Findit member Titan Roofing and highlighting their residential and commercial roofing services in Charleston South Carolina.

Titan Roofing has been utilizing Findit and its online marketing services since May of 2017. The services Findit® provides Titan Roofing includes content creation and social network marketing to increase the overall online presence of Titan Roofing in search engines and on social networking sites. Titan Roofing has claimed 13 Findit Names under the Claim Your Name Feature on Findit. Each of the names represents a town that Titan Roofing provides roofing services in along with the type of service that they provide in that town, such as residential, commercial, metal, or shingle roofing services. Content is created within each unique Findit URL to help increase overall exposure throughout the web based on those unique URLs.

Visit Titan Roofing on Findit Under Their Findit Names

Titan Roofing is a full service roofing company that services the Greater Charleston Area including Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Summerville, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and Columbia SC. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, homeowners and business owners in need of professional metal or shingle roofing services rely on their expert roofing contractors.

Homeowners and business owners in Greater Charleston SC in need of superior roofing services can schedule their free roof estimate in Greater Charleston with Titan Roofing by calling 843-647-3183.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases their extensive product lines.

About Titan Roofing:

All roofing companies are not equal. Titan Roofing, LLC is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured roofing contractor and is proud to offer same day and emergency services. We have been in this business for 28 years serving residential, commercial, homeowners associations, and real estate professionals on the East Coast. We have built a solid reputation by putting our customers first.

Quality… Professionalism… Timely Completion

Clients demand it … we supply it. Titan Roofing, LLC has grown to be one of South Carolina's most competent residential roofing and commercial roofing contractors since its inception in 2001. The successful completion of several federal, municipal and privately funded projects requiring a high degree of professionalism and quality workmanship is testament to Titan's performance.

Titan Roofing has a fleet of service vehicles and journeyman roofing staff that can handle any size roofing project. From tune-ups to complete roof replacements, our estimators are dedicated to giving you "complete satisfaction" service, and we guarantee all of our work in writing, as well as a 10-year guarantee on all re-roofing projects. We accept all major credit cards, payment through escrow, homeowners' insurance, and also offer financing.

Call us when you encounter your next roofing problem. In most cases, we are able to perform an estimate for you on the same day, and our estimates are always free of charge. Regardless of what type of roof you are looking to install, here at Titan Roofing, "We Top Em All."

Whether the project involves Shingles single-ply built-up modified bitumen or metal roofing Titan Roofing's crews are unsurpassed in the timely completion of any project with the utmost attention to contract specifications and details.

