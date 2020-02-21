Kathleen Comerford, Icon Premium Realty: Florida Realtor Kathleen Comerford Launches New Boutique Real Estate Brokerage in Sarasota

Sarasota Realtor Kathleen Comerford, formerly of Keller Williams, launches Icon Premium Realty.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Kathleen Comerford is thrilled to announce the launch of Icon Premium Realty, a professional real estate company that brings a white glove, boutique level of service that the Sarasota community needs and deserves. Drawing upon her diverse real estate experience that spans brokerage, banking, finance, construction and development, Kathleen is building Icon Premium Realty around the core fundamental principles of relationships, expertise, and dedicated focus.

"The goal of many businesses today is to grow big and to grow fast, often at the expense of customer service and professionalism. However, commoditizing customers and their real estate needs can be the unintended outcome of such a strategy. As real estate professionals, we are invited into people's homes and businesses at the most sensitive times of transition. This privilege and opportunity should never be treated as ordinary and great care should be exercised each time," said Kathleen Comerford, broker and team owner of The Comerford Group at Icon Premium Realty. At Icon Premium Realty, it is our mission to make sure that all of our valued customers feel that the service we provide them is focused, customized to their needs and of the highest caliber.

In addition to serving the real estate needs of buyers and sellers in their community, Icon Premium Realty gives back through a variety of community and charity partnerships. They are also a proud supporter of Soles4Souls, a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing.

"Kathleen was amazing. She went beyond the call of duty. She was always there through each step of the process by my side with a pleasant disposition and a smile. This was my first home purchase and she made me feel very comfortable through this very complicated experience. She is a great negotiator - really knew how to talk to the seller to get the best possible deal for me and very skilled and savvy in the Florida real estate market," client, Alberto O. noted.

Icon Premium Realty is an independent boutique real estate brokerage firm whose professionals represent both buyers and sellers in the transfer of residential properties, raw land, new construction, and real estate investments. Icon Premium Realty services Sarasota, Bradenton, Palmetto, the Keys, Lakewood Ranch, Palmer Ranch, Osprey, Nokomis, Venice, Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte and more. Reach out to discuss any of your Florida real estate needs.

For more information, please call 941-257-5050, or visit https://www.iconpremiumrealty.com. Icon Premium Realty is located at 452 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229.

