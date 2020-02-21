Anzeige
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, February 21

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

.

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 21 February 2020 it repurchased 125,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 185p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 11,644,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 11,644,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 32,303,602.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 21 February 2020 it repurchased 120,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 213p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,777,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,777,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 29,534,234.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
21 February 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire