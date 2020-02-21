Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers 21-Feb-2020 / 17:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Aroundtown SA notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers * *Luxembourg -* *21 February 2020 * Aroundtown SA ('*Aroundtown*') announced on 19 February 2020 that the total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of Aroundtown amounted to 1,536,262,449 voting rights (including any suspended voting rights) and 1,352,326,312 voting rights (excluding suspended voting rights). As of 14 February 2020, Aroundtown holds 77.8% of the shares in TLG Immobilien AG ('*TLG*'). TLG holds directly 183,936,137 voting rights representing 11.97 % of the total voting rights attached to shares of Aroundtown (the '*Controlled Aroundtown Shares*'). The voting rights attached to the Controlled Aroundtown Shares are suspended. ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814 Category Code: POS TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 Sequence No.: 48351 EQS News ID: 981585 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2020 11:11 ET (16:11 GMT)