ShipsLine: Armenian Tech Start-Up Shipsline Creates Future of Traveling

YEREVAN, ARMENIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Traveling can be an enjoyable and profitable experience with Shipsline.com. ShipsLine connects travelers to shippers through its P2P online platform. It allows travelers to earn money by selling their unused luggage space to shippers who would like to send products to traveler's destination.

The process of how the platform works

1. Visit https://shipsline.com/sign-up

2. Sign up and become a member

3. Post a shipment or add a trip

Shippers can look where travelers are traveling and check their flight times at the website and apply for their items to be shipped to the desired destination.

Travellers can look what shippers would like to send to the traveling destination.

Apply and start chatting

Since ShipsLine is a P2P courier matching platform, it doesn't hold any responsibility about money transactions. Payment method and payment amount should be negotiated between the traveler and the shipper.

ShipsLine platform provides dynamic rating system which allows both travelers and shippers to review each other after the order has been completed. ShipsLine's service is a good solution for frequent travelers or businessmen who have regular business travels. This is an online platform through which people can ship products worldwide at low cost.

About the Co-Founder, Arman Harutyunyan

Having Armenian background and being raised by very high profile Armenian politicians and successful entrepreneurs, Arman has always been a part of political and business discussions which developed his understanding towards the existing challenges in his country and around the world. Arman Harutyunyan is currently at Fudan University in Shanghai, studying for his Business Administration bachelor degree.

As an international student living abroad for more than 8 years, his path has given him independence and has enhanced his knowledge of the being global citizen. Besides invaluable knowledge and experience he has gained self-confidence and skills as well as his experience have made him believe that he can make a positive contribution to society.

He has a vision to make ShipsLine a great P2P platform and is committed to promoting the global travel and shipping market.

