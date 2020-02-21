Scientists in China have used a fluorine-containing Lewis acid treatment to develop a perovskite cell that is said to retain between 63% and 80% of its initial efficiency after 14 days under 75% and 85% relative humidity.Researchers at China's Xi'an Jiaotong University have developed a solar cell based on multiple-cation lead mixed-halide perovskite (MLMP), which they claim has a stronger moisture resistance compared to cells based on single-halide perovskites. They claim that mixed halides offer the chance to manufacture more reproducible, thermally stable films with higher crystal qualities. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...