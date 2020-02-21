Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2020) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) ("Platinum Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from its Annual General Meeting held on February 20, 2020 in Vancouver, BC.

The meeting had a turnout of shareholders representing 65.4% of its issued shares eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders strongly supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed.

The number of directors is fixed at six and on a show of hands the Shareholders elected management's six nominees for directors. Details of the proxy voting are as follows:

DIRECTOR NUMBER

OF SHARES PERCENTAGE

OF VOTES CAST FOR FOR WITHHELD R Michael Jones 36,042,502 99.53% 0.47% Frank Hallam 35,949,535 99.28% 0.72% John Copelyn 35,165,974 97.11% 2.89% Timothy Marlow 36,036,100 99.52% 0.48% Diana Walters 36,081,007 99.64% 0.36% Stuart Harshaw 36,038,668 99.52% 0.48%

The re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors was voted in favour by 98.88% of the Shareholders.

Shareholders also voted 96.61% in favour of an ordinary resolution to approve the Share Compensation Plan, as amended, until February 20, 2023.

For more information on these matters, please refer to Platinum Group's information circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.platinumgroupmetals.net.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Waterberg Project

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, JOGMEC, Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. and Hanwa Co. Ltd.

