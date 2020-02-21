The Ruth Cheatham Foundation Announces Its 2020 Gala Celebrity Guest Lineup, Featuring Mike Doocy and Babe Laufenberg

North Texas cancer foundation, launched in 2017, announces plans for third annual gala

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF), a nonprofit focused on supporting adolescent youth through all phases of cancer treatment, is pleased to announce its 2020 gala will be hosted by Sports Silver Circle inductee, Fox4 Sports Anchor, Mike Doocy along with celebrity sports personality and former Dallas Cowboy, Babe Laufenberg.



Babe Laufenberg - Keynote Speaker Mike Doocy - Emcee & Honorary Chair

Doocy, a sports anchor at KDFW/FOX 4 since March of 1994, has covered some of the region's most important sports stories, including Mavericks NBA title, a Stars Stanley Cup victory, two Rangers World Series, and a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl win.

Babe Laufenberg played 8 years as a quarterback in the NFL and finished his career playing two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Laufenberg, now entering his 26th season with the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, was lead sports anchor for KTVT CBS 11 and was twice selected as the Texas Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Helping adolescent cancer patients is a personal mission for Babe, as his son Luke was diagnosed with Burkitt leukemia in December of 2017 and passed away in August of 2019.

"Luke is my hero," said Babe Laufenberg. "He fought with all he had to get his life back and return to college as a student and a football player. I'm honored to be a part of a cause committed to helping others continue fighting, like my Luke did."

"Luke Laufenberg is an inspiration to so many, and it is an honor to host this event and elevate the Ruth Cheatham Foundation in its mission to help young people battling cancer," said Mike Doocy. "It means a lot to be sharing the stage with Babe, and to be doing it to support adolescents fighting through treatment in completing their college education."

"We are extremely excited and grateful for these two, as they are DFW sports giants! You have North Texas' favorite sport anchor at the helm and the Babe Laufenberg, who has inspired Texans in countless ways over his career as the keynote. These gentlemen need no introduction," said Douglas Whittemore, Treasurer and Co-Founder. "You couldn't ask for a better duo to represent our cause. Their genuine friendship will be evident to our guests, and teen survivors will get to witness a very special dialogue."

The Ruth Cheatham Foundation 2020 Gala, "Powering Infinite Possibilities" will be held in Las Colinas, TX at the Omni Mandalay Hotel on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The event will include a silent and live auction, provided by its corporate partners, dinner and drinks, live musical performances, celebrity speakers, and much more.

Corporate sponsorships, group packages, VIP and individual tickets are available for purchase on TRCF website under its Gala page. Sales will continue through April.

Please visit the website www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org to sign up for the mailing list, and learn more about the organization's mission. Follow on Facebook www.facebook.com/RuthCheathamFoundation or Instagram www.instagram.com/trcf_org to stay up to date on all things TRCF.

Media Contact

Douglas Whittemore

Address: 8519 Lakemont Drive, Dallas, Texas 75209

Tel: +1 801 792 7050

SOURCE: The Ruth Cheatham Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577338/The-Ruth-Cheatham-Foundation-Announces-Its-2020-Gala-Celebrity-Guest-Lineup-Featuring-Mike-Doocy-and-Babe-Laufenberg