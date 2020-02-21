Wilson Sporting Goods Signs International Padel Star Fernando Belasteguín To Its Advisory Staff

Belasteguín & Wilson to Create Signature Padel Collection

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co., announced today it has signed global Padel star Fernando Belasteguín, known as "Bela," to its Advisory Staff. As a Wilson Advisory Staff member, Belasteguín will collaborate with Wilson and co-design a signature Padel collection of products, including a paddle line, accessories, apparel, and footwear. He will also contribute insights and test future Wilson Padel products.

"This partnership with Wilson could not be more exciting for me," said Fernando Belasteguín. "This is a company that has been at the top of the game in racquet sports for a century and committed to growing these sports. They have tremendous knowledge of how to create new products that give athletes an edge, and now we'll bring that edge into Padel in a big way. It's a perfect marriage of expertise and passion, and I look forward to being a part of the Wilson team, co-designing gear, and growing the game around the world."

"There is only one Bela," said Hans-Martin Reh, General Manager, Wilson Racquet Sports. "This is a true partnership in every sense. We'll work closely together to create game-changing products that fuel the growth of Padel and make it more rewarding to play, and we'll seek new opportunities to build a larger community around the sport."

Fernando Belasteguín will debut a blacked-out Wilson paddle in March, which he is playtesting. This racket is designed specifically for him and reflects his insights and preferences. He will also take the court in Wilson apparel and footwear. Later this year, Belasteguín and Wilson will unveil a Padel collection called "Wilson x BELA". This line will consist of several paddles, accessories, on-court apparel, and performance footwear.

Fernando Belasteguín joins the Company's prolific Advisory Staff program that was established more than 90 years ago and is comprised of more than 10,000 professional athletes, coaches, teaching pros, and advisors across a wide variety of sports around the world. He joins several icons of the Wilson Advisory Staff in Racquet Sports, including Roger Federer and Serena Williams, who, like Belasteguín, have helped define and grow their respective sport.

ABOUT FERNANDO BELASTEGUÍN

Fernando Belasteguín, also known as "Bela," is a professional Padel player from Argentina. Currently ranked #7, he spent 16 consecutive years of his career ranked #1 in the world. Belasteguín is an incredibly accomplished player. He has played 268 finals, winning 220 finals.

ABOUT WILSON SPORTING GOODS

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high performance sports equipment, apparel, and accessories. Wilson is the global leader in performance racquet sports, including tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton, and pickleball. The company uses player insights to develop products that push paddle equipment innovation into new territories. Through its dedication to creating products that enable athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in sporting goods.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093220/Wilson_Sporting_Goods_Bela_Codesign_Collection.jpg