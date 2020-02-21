Tutors International Reports Record Requests for Private Tuition in Central and South America

OXFORD, England, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading elite private tuition provider Tutors International has seen a significant surge in enquiries for full-time private tutors in Central and South America in the last three months.

Tutors International has welcomed a record number of requests for private tuition in Central and South America, with a 300% increase in new client enquiries year on year. The rising demand for private tuition indicates a growing desire to tailor a customised education based on the individual needs of children and families in the region. Tutors International has a number of established clients in South America, with recent enquiries for full-time private tuition placements in Panama, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina, and Roatan Island.

Adam Caller, CEO and founder of Tutors International, commented, "Our experience of recruiting and placing private tutors with families in Central and South America demonstrates our expertise in local educational demands and trends. As such, we are ideally placed to recognise and support the unique needs of high-net-worth families searching for elite education outside of the traditional classroom setting."

Commenting on the specific needs of Central and South American families seeking private tutors, Mr. Caller added, "The families we have spoken to in the region largely note a growing dissatisfaction with local education provision; it is either inadequate, or families don't live close enough to centres of excellence for those options to be practical. We have also worked with families who have homes in multiple locations and require more flexibility to ensure continuity of education. Private tuition also opens doors for families to relocate, travel, and explore the world: an offering which traditional schools cannot compete with. For these reasons, many families are now pursuing homeschooling on a long-term basis."

Mr. Caller concluded, "It's interesting to see a surge in people recognising that the traditional education system cannot consistently cater to the modern needs of high-net-worth families. Children learn more efficiently when they have access to one-to-one support, an individualised curriculum, and a world-class tutor who can recognise their strengths and incorporate them into the academic experience. We specialise in recruiting the very best tutors who can deliver a rounded curriculum and work with their surroundings to create engaging learning activities that the child will relish and retain. We pride ourselves in providing tutors able to deliver any combination of international curricula to best support the unique educational paths of every child."

Tutors International recruits outstanding educators to work as private tutors with families worldwide. It has offices in the UK, America, and Asia, and also offers elite tutoring services at sea through its sister company Sea Tutors. To find out more about the services offered by Tutors International, both in Central and South America and internationally, visit tutors-international.com.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.

