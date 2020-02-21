Captis Intelligence Partners With Milestone Systems to Launch Industry-First, VMS-Embedded Subject Identification Application

Allows Milestone XProtect Users to ID Individuals with One Click

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Captis Intelligence, a leader in I-4 crime solutions delivering Intelligence, Information, Investigation and Identification, today announced a significant new partnership with Milestone, the world's largest Video Management System provider. Captis ODSI (On-Demand Subject Identification), a plug-in application exclusively designed for Milestone's leading XProtect VMS, is now available on the Milestone Marketplace. The app provides end-users with a completely embedded solution to instantly identify individuals in seconds with one click. An industry first, Captis ODSI includes exclusive access to the Captis Database, the largest private database of criminals in North America with over 30 million images.

More than 22,000 locations in North America, including dozens of Fortune 500 organizations, are already using Captis ODSI to identify thousands of criminals. The integration of this breakthrough technology leverages the Milestone XProtect VMS platform to add a seamlessly embedded post-incident identification system. XProtect users can simply pause/still a recorded incident video and then press the Captis logo below the video to instantly run an ODSI scan across the Captis database. Results are displayed within XProtect according to match percentages.

"We are proud of the new subject identification capabilities that this industry-first solution brings to Milestone XProtect users," stated Dario Brebric, President of Captis Intelligence. "The ability to get results within seconds from our unique database of over 30 million images is a game-changer for security."

The Captis ODSI plug-in is now available on the Milestone Marketplace for customers within North America. Users can select a camera to register, complete a transaction, and have unlimited access immediately. Captis ODSI has resulted in decreasing criminal investigation time from weeks to seconds. Used as a post-incident investigation tool, Captis ODSI eliminates the need to scan and catalog pictures of the general public, focusing only on identifying subjects who have committed crimes. The Captis database contains only criminals whose records have been made publicly available, further amplifying Captis' commitment in a non-intrusive suspect identification system.

"Through this collaboration, Milestone XProtect users have the unique opportunity to quickly identify criminals directly through their VMS," said Brebric. "We at Captis are committed to developing new and better ways to create a more secure environment."

For more details, please visit https://www.milestonesys.com/marketplace/captis-intelligenceqface-systems/captis-on-demand-subject-identification-services

About Captis Intelligence

Captis Intelligence's I-4 platform (Intelligence, Information, Investigation, Identification) provides an advanced cloud-based system for public and private sector applications. Captis unifies situational awareness, geographic crime intelligence, social media investigation, subject identification, criminal databases, access to solveacrime.com, and secured information exchange portals for neighboring businesses and law enforcement with a "Subject Tracker" capability providing notification alerts when a subject is being investigated by more than one user. A global innovator, Captis is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in London and Singapore. Captis was founded on the principle of innovation and remains at the forefront of pioneering I-4 crime prevention/suspect identification technologies. For more information on Captis Intelligence, please visit www.captisintelligence.com.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of open platform video management software; technology that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 150,000 sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com.

EDITORIAL CONTACT

Jayme Cunningham/LRG Marketing

845-358-1801

jcunningham@lrgmarketing.com

SOURCE: Captis Intelligence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577386/Captis-Intelligence-Partners-With-Milestone-Systems-to-Launch-Industry-First-VMS-Embedded-Subject-Identification-Application