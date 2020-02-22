WASHINGTON, February 21 (WNM/Reuters/Andrea Shalal) - The coronavirus epidemic has already disrupted economic growth in China and a further spread to other countries could derail a "highly fragile" projected recovery in the global economy in 2020, the International Monetary Fund warned. In a note for G20 finance ministers and central bankers, the global lender mapped out many risks facing the global economy, including the disease and a renewed spike in U.S.-China trade tensions, as well as climate-related ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...