Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Announces Transition After Definitive Close of First Class CBD Acquisition; Ryan Hoggan is New CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTC:PEMTF) (the "Company" or "Mota") is pleased to announce a transition after the definitive close of First Class CBD acquisition, the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Ryan Dean Hoggan to Chief Executive Officer. The acquisition of First Class CBD coupled with the upcoming U.S. roll out of the Company's European CBD brand, Sativida, made the appointment of Mr. Hoggan to Chief Executive Officer a natural fit. Ryan brings a wealth of expertise to this role, being one of the founders of Unified Funding LLC and First Class CBD. Ryan is an experienced strategist, with a strong understanding of building high value consumer brands with significant annual revenue. Ryan's extensive background in the online e-commerce space will continue to drive the Company's rapid growth in the US and spearhead its expansion into the European market. The Company intends to continue its roll up strategy of acquiring profitable, well-known CBD brands globally.

Mr. Hoggan brings more than 18 years of leadership, global business development and entrepreneurship experience in the health equipment, medical devices and natural health products sectors. Early in his career, Ryan took on a leadership role in his family business, HOGGAN Health Industries, where he led operations, business development and marketing efforts. After identifying an untapped niche in the market, he founded Hoggan Medical where he went on to launch over 100 health, fitness and medical device products and negotiated contracts with big and small customers including the Mayo Clinic, Boeing, Daimler AG and the Los Angeles Lakers (NBA).

In 2014, Ryan discovered the power of CBD and essential oils - both personally and professionally - after a personal health scare prompted him to research and subsequently try holistic products to improve his health. The experience ultimately led him to become a Partner and President of Offer Space, LLC and Real Oil, LLC, two rapidly growing E-commerce and technology companies focused on serving U.S. based and international consumers in the CBD and natural health products market. In June 2019, Mr. Hoggan led a strategic divestiture of the businesses to Unified Funding, LLC to help continue an impressive growth trend. Through the operations of Unified Funding, LLC, the business has generated a database of over 4.5 million customer records and facilitated over $200 million in consumer transactions from more than one million paying customers in sectors such as beauty, nutrition and CBD products.

Mr. Hoggan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Westminster College, an MBA from The University of Arizona and a Master of Global Management (MGM) from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

In connection with Ryan's appointment to CEO, Joel Shacker will transition to the role of President of the Company and will remain a member of the board of directors.

"I am very excited to take on the CEO role at Mota and focus the operations on becoming a global E-commerce CBD company. I am also excited about the partnership between Unified and Sativida. Unified's extensive experience in the U.S. and strong logistics and supply chain will provide significant support for the launch of the Sativida line in the U.S. I believe through the direct-to-consumer online platforms we will become a leader in the CBD space. We plan to aggressively expand First Class's existing operations in the U.S. as well as launch a European expansion, which we anticipate will yield similar results to our U.S. operations last year," stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

"We are extremely happy to have someone with Ryan's extensive experience stepping into this role. I am confident in his ability to execute on expanding operations and generating further revenue. I look forward to continuing to build the Company in my new role as President and to working with Ryan during his transition to CEO of Mota." stated Joel Shacker.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota is seeking to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand. Its plan is to cultivate and extract CBD into high-quality value-added products from its Latin American operations and distribute it both domestically and internationally. Its existing operations in Colombia consist of a 2.5-hectare site that has optimal year-round growing conditions and access to all necessary infrastructure. Mota is looking to establish sales channels and a distribution network internationally through the acquisition of the Sativida and First Class CBD brands. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota.

