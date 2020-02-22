HK NGO: Xinjiang Passed the Test of Combating the COVID-19 with Proven Disease Prevention and Control Measures Taken in Vocational Education and Training Centers

HONGKONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2020 / According to the latest update released by the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, by 24:00 on February 21, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (including the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps) had reported a total of 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 24 had been cured. No new cases had been confirmed in Xinjiang for 48 consecutive hours since 0:00 on February 19. The outbreak of the COVID-19 in China is now under control. The World Health Organization (WHO) has fully recognized the decisive measures taken by China and their effectiveness. The prevention and control measures taken by the Chinese government have also been praised by many other countries.

The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which is located in the far northwest of China, has kept vigilant since the outbreak in Wuhan. The authorities in the region immediately built in Urumqi and other cities, towns, communities and villages in Xinjiang an impregnable fortress to stop the epidemic.

To prevent and control the epidemic, all the prefectures in Xinjiang have been strengthening their efforts to prevent new cases of infection by implementing quarantine and admit all confirmed and suspected cases. The government and the people have been united as one to fight against the disease so as to win against it as early as possible.

Faced with the outbreak, Xinjiang has activated the first-level public health emergency response. All local authorities have established sound working mechanisms and taken a host of measures to ensure the orderly and effective prevention and control of the COVID-19.

At present, although the efforts of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region government have won praises of many overseas media outlets, some still question the prevention and control measures taken in Xinjiang. The vocational education and skills training centers that have been under the spotlight of international media for long have become a focal point again. These media are saying that the students in there are at great risk of being infected. In fact, the centers have taken sufficient measures to prevent and control the disease. The faculty have not only recorded the audio materials in national common language and Kazakhstan language respectively for the students, but also handed out reading materials including A Letter to the Officials and the People in All the Counties of Xinjiang, A Letter to the People from Wuhan, What Should We Do with the First-Level Public Health Emergency Response, How to Prevent the Novel Coronavirus Infection, and Information on Preventing the Novel Coronavirus. The bilingual audio broadcasts have provided guidance to students on the epidemic updates, how to prevent the virus, as well as personal health and sanitation so that they have made full preparation of disease prevention and control instead of believing in or spreading rumors or panic. On top of that, the centers have conducted routine, regular and open training courses for students who have the desire or need to meet their training requirements in this special period. Thanks to the proper and timely measures, no students in the vocational education and training centers have ever been infected.

On February 20, 2020 (Geneva local time), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed at the media briefing on the COVID-19 that the steps China had taken to contain the outbreak at its source appeared to have bought to the world time. The international community should seize the window of opportunity to stop the virus from spreading further.

As Xinjiang is in the process of resuming work and may re-launch on-site activities, Prof. Liu Zhongmin, one of the disaster medical experts in China, Founding Director of Chinese Society of Disaster Medicine, Chinese Medical Association, Founding Director of Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Division of Chinese Preventive Medicine Association, and President of Shanghai East Hospital, Tongji University, suggested: "When a meeting has to be held in such crowded places as a public institution, work unit or a vocational education and training center, the participants should wear face masks and wash their hands frequently. The organizer of the meeting should check the body temperatures of the participants and collect all the background information about them. The windows at the meeting site should also be opened regularly to avoid stuffy air." According to Prof. Liu, the COVID-19 can be prevented and controlled though it is a novel disease. In medical terms, the COVID-19 is self-limiting. Those people with strong immune system, even if they are infected, can control the disease development through body regulation before recovering gradually. Across the whole country, the Chinese government has both ability and confidence to triumph over the disease as soon as possible through the effective prevention and control.

