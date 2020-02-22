Voy Media Creates Digital Marketing Fastlane to Help Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2020 / Voy Media, a Facebook Preferred Marketing Partner, has launched the Digital Marketing Fastlane podcast on iTunes.

Here at Voy Media, our primary goal is to help direct to consumer e-commerce brands scale their revenue. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs, founders and marketers learn the highest quality marketing tactics that they can apply to their business.







The Digital Marketing Fastlane podcast will show you how to build, launch, grow, and scale a wildly successful online business. Listen to real conversations with proven practical strategies and success stories. You will to learn to generate more traffic, more sales, more profit and more customer lifetime value for your online store.

Although we're newcomers in podcasting, Digital Marketing Fastlane already has many satisfied reviewers with over 160 5-star reviews. Below are some iTunes reviews:

"I have to say this podcast has been super helpful for me just starting my new business! Give this a listen!." - username rissshhhhhaaa

"I love this podcast! Encouraging to anyone who is trying to learn the world of digital marketing. I am here for it. Better than I expected, but the audio could be better!" - username Monkeylights

About Voy Media

Voy Media is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in New York, NY. Voy Media's full-service solution enables clients to focus on their core business while achieving the best possible results from their marketing campaigns. The agency offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes using proprietary software and unique in-house developed targeting technology. The company specializes in working with direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and venture-backed companies.

For more information, visit https://voymedia.com/.

