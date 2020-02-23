VIP-Media: Elena Cardone Presents 10x Ladies, a Women-Powered Conference for Those Who Want to Build Their Empire

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2020 / Many call 2020 the start of the decade of women. The next ten years are meant for women to continue growing their potential and succeeding in multiple areas, including business. To help achieve this, the iconic Elena Cardone is launching 10X Ladies.

10X Ladies is a conference designed for women who want it all. It will take place on February 24-25 in Las Vegas, with 10 amazing speakers and more. Some of the invited women are fashion designer Rebeca Minkoff, social media influencer Lisa Morales, and business coach Danelle Delgado.

The idea behind the conference is to expand on the 10X Growth Conference headed by her husband, Grant Cardone, which has been voted the #1 conference for marketing by Forbes, and has taken place every year since 2016.

"I decided to do 10X Ladies because I really wanted women to have the opportunity to be introduced to everything that we do over at Cardone Enterprises, Cardone Capital, Cardone Ventures," Elena shares.

Grant Cardone runs an empire that includes a sales training University, Grant Cardone TV, a real estate company and more. This is why both Grant and Elena's vision has always been to build an empire. For years, Grant has been organizing conferences and attended public speaking opportunities to share his ideas and tools with people.

"I feel that some of the ladies might not gravitate towards Grant, but they could come to the ecosystem through me. I didn't want ladies to be left out of all the information Grant has and now I have as well," Elena says.

10X Ladies looks precisely to close the gap that exists between entrepreneurship and business-driven women who want to build an empire, and all the necessary resources to do so.

"Fifteen years ago when I was trying to figure all of this out, there wasn't a successful couple [in business] that would have the curtains open to show how they do things. Grant and I found that if we hit a certain level, we would keep the doors open so that everyone could see and learn to fastrack their way to success," Elena says.

It is because of the sense of responsibility that Elena feels now that she is in a position to help others, that she has gone all in into the planning of 10X Ladies, where speakers of the likes of Shay Rowbotton and Maria Conceicao will be sharing their experiences.

"I am very excited. 2020 is self declared the decade of the woman. 10X Ladies comes right on time for that, with amazing speakers and incredible women who can share their stories on how women develop who they are and help women develop their potential," Elena stresses.

Elena, who first came to prominence as an actress, who starred in Two and a Half Men and Days of Our Lives, married Grant Cardone in 2004. She eventually got involved in business, which had always been Grant's ballpark, and both began to build their brands in support of each other and their common brand. But her role is mostly to support what Grant does while raising their two kids, which some people see as too traditional.

"I would never tell any couple to do something because it is the woman-way or the man-way. It just happens I married a man who is amazing at business and you would have to be an extreme baller to keep up with him anyway. That was not my forte. I was an actress, I came from a different world. I am a creative person who does things in a visionary way. And what we try to do is divide and conquer and do what we are both good at. He happens to be very good at business, and I support him and give him my visions and ideas," Elena says.

With 10X Ladies, Elena is creating the perfect platform to share the tools and resources she has had access to, with other women like her who are willing to build and grow their own empire, in whatever industry interests them.

"The more I have created an empire the more I feel responsible to help women fastrack their way to success," Elena emphasizes.

There are only 500 spots to attend this fantastic one-of-a-kind conference is Las Vegas, which promises to be the first of many. To find out more about Elena's work and 10X Ladies, go here.

