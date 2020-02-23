UBM: Austrian based hotel developer UBM Development is expanding its office and hotel pipeline in Germany with a further major project. At a central location in the Europaviertel between the trade fair grounds and main railway station, UBM (75%) is developing the new FAZ Tower together with the Paulus Immobilien Group (25%). The entire 18-storey office tower will be rented by FAZ after completion. The site will also include a 350-room Leonardo Hotel. The planning is the work of the Berlin architectural office Eike Becker_ Architekten. "With its exceptional architecture in the form of a double-H and a prestige tenant, the FAZ Tower represents a milestone for UBM in Frankfurt", comments Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development. "Our hotel expertise is well known ...

