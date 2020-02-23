Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 23.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928900 ISIN: AT0000821103 Ticker-Symbol: UN9 
Tradegate
21.02.20
18:14 Uhr
9,310 Euro
-0,165
-1,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,305
9,335
22.02.
9,310
9,340
21.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RAIFFEISEN BANK
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG22,050-1,34 %
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG9,310-1,74 %