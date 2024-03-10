Uniqa: UNIQA Insurance Group AG announced strong premium growth and increased earnings at the presentation of the preliminary 2023 financial results: premiums written increased by 9.7 per cent to €7,185.6 million, while earnings before taxes exceeded expectations at €426.4 million. Consolidated profit/(loss) (the proportion of net profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the shareholders of UNIQA Insurance Group AG) increased by 18 per cent to €302.7 million (2022: €256.0 million). Andreas Brandstetter, CEO UNIQA Insurance Group: "In the past year 2023, we made substantial payments for weather-related claims, mainly due to the storms in July and August. We were also affected by significant major claims. Nevertheless, 2023 was another successful financial ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...