Kadmon Holdings, Inc.: Kadmon Announces Expanded Results of Interim Analysis of Pivotal Trial of KD025 in cGVHD

Patient Analyses and Safety Data Continue to Underscore Positive Impact of KD025 in cGVHD

Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA Planned for March 2020; Topline Results of Primary Analysis to be Announced in Q2 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2020 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) today announced expanded results from the previously reported interim analysis of ROCKstar (KD025-213), its ongoing pivotal trial of KD025 in chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD). The data were presented today in the oral latebreaker session at the 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings.

As announced in November 2019, KD025 met the primary endpoint of Overall Response Rate (ORR) at the study's planned interim analysis, two months after completion of enrollment. KD025 showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful ORRs of 64% with KD025 200 mg once daily (95% Confidence Interval (CI): 51%, 75%; p<0.0001) and 67% with KD025 200 mg twice daily (95% CI: 54%, 78%; p<0.0001). In the expanded KD025-213 dataset presented today, ORRs were consistent with the previously reported interim analysis across key subgroups, including in patients with four or more organs affected by cGVHD (n=69; 64%), patients who had prior treatment with ibrutinib (n=45; 62%) and patients who had prior treatment with ruxolitinib (n=37; 62%). Three patients achieved a Complete Response. Responses were observed in all affected organ systems, including in organs with fibrotic disease. KD025 has been well tolerated: adverse events were consistent overall with those expected to be observed in cGVHD patients receiving corticosteroids, and no apparent increased risk of infection was observed. Additional secondary endpoints, including duration of response, corticosteroid dose reductions, Failure-Free Survival, Overall Survival and Lee Symptom Scale reductions continue to mature and will be available later in 2020.

"KD025 has been well tolerated and has already demonstrated high response rates in patients with severe and complex cGVHD after a median of five months of follow-up," said Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Medical Director, Adult Stem Cell Transplantation Program, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and a KD025-213 study investigator and Steering Committee member.

"We are extremely pleased with the interim outcomes of this pivotal trial of KD025 in cGVHD, which track closely our findings from our earlier Phase 2 study. KD025 achieved robust response rates across all subgroups of this difficult-to-treat patient population, who had a median of four prior lines of therapy, and 73% of whom had no response to their last line of treatment," said Harlan W. Waksal, M.D., President and CEO of Kadmon. "We plan to meet with the FDA for a pre-NDA meeting in March 2020 and to announce topline results from the primary analysis of this trial in Q2 2020."

At the TCT Meetings, Kadmon also presented long-term follow-up data from KD025-208, its ongoing Phase 2 study of KD025 in cGVHD (Abstract #15205). These data were recently presented at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in December 2019.

About the ROCKstar (KD025-213) Trial

KD025-213 is an ongoing open-label trial of KD025 in adults and adolescents with cGVHD who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. Patients were randomized to receive KD025 200 mg once daily or KD025 200 mg twice daily, enrolling 66 patients per arm. Statistical significance is achieved if the lower bound of the 95% CI of ORR exceeds 30%.

While the ORR endpoint was met at the interim analysis, which was conducted as scheduled two months after completion of enrollment, topline data from the primary analysis of the KD025-213 study, six months after completion of enrollment, will be reported in Q2 2020. Full data from the primary analysis will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming scientific meeting.

About KD025

KD025 is a selective oral inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a signaling pathway that modulates immune response as well as fibrotic pathways. In addition to cGVHD, KD025 is being studied in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in adults with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (KD025-209). KD025 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with cGVHD who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

About cGVHD

cGVHD is a common and often fatal complication following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In cGVHD, transplanted immune cells (graft) attack the patient's cells (host), leading to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues, including skin, mouth, eye, joints, liver, lung, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract. Approximately 14,000 patients in the United States are currently living with cGVHD, and approximately 5,000 new patients are diagnosed with cGVHD per year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

