Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies, today announced that senior management will present at two upcoming healthcare investor conferences.

Conference Presentation Details:

Event: SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CET)

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CET) Location: New York, NY

Event: Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CET)

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CET) Location: Boston, MA

A live webcast for the SVB Leerink and Cowen & Co. conference presentations may be accessed on the Investors/Media page of the Company's website at www.molecularpartners.com. A replay of each webcast will be available shortly after the event on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapeutics. The company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on oncology and immuno-oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP IR, Comms, & Strategy

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Lisa Raffensperger, International Media

lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com

Tel: +1 617 903 8783

Thomas Schneckenburger, IR & Media

thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 44 755 5728

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Molecular Partners AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.

