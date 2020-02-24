BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY20 Half Year Results Investor Conference Calls
24 February 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY20 Half Year Results Investor Conference Calls
African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources' FY20 half year results which are scheduled for release on Thursday, 27 February.
Base Resources' Managing Director, Tim Carstens, CFO, Kevin Balloch and GM Marketing, Stephen Hay, will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.
Asia Pacific conference call
Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020
Time: 8.00am AWST / 11.00am AEDT
Conference ID: 10004379
Telephone dial in details:
|Australia Toll Free:
|1 800 558 698
|China Wide:
|4001 200 659
|Malaysia:
|1800 816 294
|Other international:
|61 7 3145 4010
|Hong Kong:
|800 966 806
|Singapore:
|800 101 2785
|New Zealand Toll Free:
|0800 453 055
|Japan:
|0053 116 1281
Europe conference call
Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020
Time: 5.00pm AWST / 9.00am GMT
Conference ID: 10004382
Telephone dial in details:
|United Kingdom:
|0800 051 8245
|Ireland:
|1800 948 625
|UAE:
|8000 3570 2705
|Belgium:
|0800 72 111
|Italy:
|800 793 500
|United States:
|(855) 881 1339
|Sweden:
|020 791 959
|Norway:
|800 69 950
|Canada:
|(855) 881 1339
|France:
|080 098 1498
|Switzerland:
|0800 820 030
|Other international:
|61 7 3145 4010
|Germany:
|0800 182 7617
|South Africa:
|0800 999 976
|James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
