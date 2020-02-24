Anzeige
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 
Frankfurt
24.02.20
08:29 Uhr
0,122 Euro
-0,009
-7,13 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
24.02.2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY20 Half Year Results Investor Conference Calls

PR Newswire

London, February 24

AIM and Media Release

24 February 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY20 Half Year Results Investor Conference Calls

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources' FY20 half year results which are scheduled for release on Thursday, 27 February.

Base Resources' Managing Director, Tim Carstens, CFO, Kevin Balloch and GM Marketing, Stephen Hay, will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.

Asia Pacific conference call

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020

Time: 8.00am AWST / 11.00am AEDT

Conference ID: 10004379

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free:1 800 558 698China Wide:4001 200 659Malaysia:1800 816 294
Other international:61 7 3145 4010Hong Kong:800 966 806Singapore:800 101 2785
New Zealand Toll Free:0800 453 055Japan:0053 116 1281

Europe conference call

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020

Time: 5.00pm AWST / 9.00am GMT

Conference ID: 10004382

Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom:0800 051 8245Ireland:1800 948 625UAE:8000 3570 2705
Belgium:0800 72 111Italy:800 793 500United States:(855) 881 1339
Sweden:020 791 959Norway:800 69 950Canada:(855) 881 1339
France:080 098 1498Switzerland:0800 820 030Other international:61 7 3145 4010
Germany:0800 182 7617South Africa:0800 999 976

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

