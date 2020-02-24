AIM and Media Release

24 February 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY20 Half Year Results Investor Conference Calls

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources' FY20 half year results which are scheduled for release on Thursday, 27 February.

Base Resources' Managing Director, Tim Carstens, CFO, Kevin Balloch and GM Marketing, Stephen Hay, will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.

Asia Pacific conference call

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020

Time: 8.00am AWST / 11.00am AEDT

Conference ID: 10004379

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free: 1 800 558 698 China Wide: 4001 200 659 Malaysia: 1800 816 294 Other international: 61 7 3145 4010 Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Singapore: 800 101 2785 New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055 Japan: 0053 116 1281

Europe conference call

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020

Time: 5.00pm AWST / 9.00am GMT

Conference ID: 10004382

Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245 Ireland: 1800 948 625 UAE: 8000 3570 2705 Belgium: 0800 72 111 Italy: 800 793 500 United States: (855) 881 1339 Sweden: 020 791 959 Norway: 800 69 950 Canada: (855) 881 1339 France: 080 098 1498 Switzerland: 0800 820 030 Other international: 61 7 3145 4010 Germany: 0800 182 7617 South Africa: 0800 999 976

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

