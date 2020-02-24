The central Asian nation and the International Finance Corporation are seeking proposals for two 200 MW solar parks planned for the Samarkand and Jizzakh regions. Selected projects will be awarded a 25-year PPA.Uzbekistan Ministry of Energy and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have issued a request for expressions of interest for the development and construction of two 200 MW solar parks. A first plant is planned to be built in the Kattakurgan district, in the Samarkand region, while a second solar park is expected be located in the Gallaorol district, in the Jizzakh region. Interested ...

