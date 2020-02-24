Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Titon Holdings (TON): Condititoning 24-Feb-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Condititoning Initiation of our coverage was 16 March 2016 at 101.5p. In February 2018, the price was 215p and it stayed north of GBP2 for another year. In fiscal 2019, though, Titon weathered a perfect storm most notably in its largest profit earner, South Korea. Titon's PBT dropped by a fifth and, now, early in fiscal 2020, a profit warning. Titon is a veteran with branded products and core financial strength. It is battening down the hatches and cutting costs (including Hardman & Co). It will prevail. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/condititoning/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Tony Williams tw@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 981597 24-Feb-2020 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=59ae76a97dff9d9b9c2956cee3f16748&application_id=981597&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=981597&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

