World Premiere: Battista Anniversario Set to Star at Geneva international Motor Show

Automobili Pininfarina to present the world debut of a strictly limited version of the pure-electric Battista hypercar, created in celebration of 90 years of visionary Italian design

Official motor show premiere will be the highlight of the Automobili Pininfarina press conference, set for 11:30 CET on Tuesday 3 rd March

3 March Media invited to a preview of Battista Anniversario with the Automobili Pininfarina Design Team at 17:00 CET on Monday 2 nd March (Hall 2, Stand 1243)

2 March (Hall 2, Stand 1243) First image of Battista Anniversario available to download here

Automobili Pininfarina will present the ultimate expression of its design DNA at next month's Geneva International Motor Show with the world premiere of the Battista Anniversario - a strictly limited volume, hand-crafted pure-electric hyper GT. The Battista Anniversario celebrates the 90th anniversary of Pininfarina - the coach builder and creator of some of the world's most iconic car designs - and pays tribute to its founder, Battista 'Pinin' Farina.

With no more than five cars to be hand-built in Cambiano, Italy, the Battista Anniversario is destined to become the fastest and most powerful car ever built in Italy. The Anniversario is the ultimate expression of the Battista hypercar, with enhanced dynamic abilities based on an aerodynamic package and unique heritage-inspired livery that blends signature Pininfarina styling cues with a new array of design elements crafted by Automobili Pininfarina's design team.

The world premiere of Battista Anniversario in Geneva comes as the dynamic testing phase of Battista accelerates, with impressive early results: powertrain prototypes of the 1,900 hp (1,400 kW) pure-electric hyper GT are already achieving 80% of its phenomenal performance capability, with further tests scheduled in the hands of legendary racer Nick Heidfeld, now Development Driver with Automobili Pininfarina. During the summer of 2020, a very limited number of potential customers will also have the opportunity to experience the Battista's thrilling performance at exclusive test drive events.

The Battista Anniversario will form the centrepiece of Automobili Pininfarina's presence at the Geneva International Motor Show between 3rd - 15th March, located on Stand 1243 in Hall 2. Media guests are cordially invited to attend an on-stand pre-show preview between 17:00 and 19:00 on Monday 2nd March and a press conference, shared with Pininfarina SpA, between 11:30 and 12:00 on Tuesday 3rd March.

The countdown to the reveal of the Battista Anniversario has also started on the Automobili Pininfarina website with a simultaneous reveal to those not attending the Geneva International Motor Show. Full information will be available here.

Automobili Pininfarina and the Battista

Automobili Pininfarina is based in Europe with offices in Turin, Italy, and Munich, Germany. A team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands are designing, developing and producing all models that will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina SpA and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina SpA will take an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique almost 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

The chronology of Automobili Pininfarina - redefining sustainable luxury performance.

April 2018: Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina SpA, and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Mahindra Racing, launch the new car brand with Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina at the Rome Formula E race. Automobili Pininfarina confirms indicative performance targets for its first car, PF0 (later named Battista). 1,900 hp, 0 - 100 km/h in ‹2 seconds, top speed in excess of 350 km/h and an all-electric range of over 500 km.

August 2018: Full-scale design concept of PF0 revealed at an exclusive customer event in Pebble Beach, California. Confirmation that no more than 150 units of the exclusive all-electric hypercar will be built and the start of production during 2020.

September 2018: Automobili Pininfarina announces Rimac as the Technical Powertrain and Battery partner for the PF0. Confirms Munich as the company's headquarters.

December 2018: Automobili Pininfarina confirms that the previously code named PF0 will be called 'Battista', after Battista 'Pinin' Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company he started in 1930.

February 2019: Automobili Pininfarina announces the first stage of its retail strategy, confirming retail locations in the USA, Europe, Asia and Middle East, with an aspiration of 25-40 globally distributed retail specialists.

March 2019: Automobili Pininfarina Battista is the 'star of the show' at the Geneva Motor Show, with its first public showing. Battista also receives its German debut at GREENTECH Festival, Berlin, and its UK introduction at the 77th Goodwood Members Meeting.

April 2019: The Battista makes its first Italian appearance at the 2019 Rome Formula E race, exactly 12 months after the launch of the brand. The Battista also had its US public introduction at a star-studded event in New York, and Middle East reveal in Dubai, with retail partner Adamas Motors.

July 2019: The development programme of the Automobili Pininfarina Battista continues apace, with wind tunnel testing underway and simulated dynamic performance tests completed under the guidance of Development Driver Nick Heidfeld.

August 2019: Automobili Pininfarina presents the PURA Vision at an exclusive viewing at Monterey Car Week. The PURA Vision design model shows how Automobili Pininfarina will channel historic inspiration into a vision of the future of automotive luxury.

September 2019: Automobili Pininfarina confirms strategic collaboration with Bosch to jointly develop a high-performance electric vehicle platform to underpin future Automobili Pininfarina cars.

November 2019: Automobili Pininfarina launches Hyperdrive, giving clients the opportunity of driving a Mahindra Formula E race car to experience extreme electric vehicle performance.

