Sebacic acid is used as a corrosion inhibitor and also as a coolant fluid in automotive, aircraft, and truck engines. In addition, it is used to manufacture complex greases and lubricants as well as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials. Major automotive manufacturing countries, such as Germany, Italy, the US, India, China, and others, have been using sebacic acid as a coolant and for the manufacture of PVC. The automotive industry uses PVC in varied applications such as the manufacture of cable insulation and grommets, dashboards, door panels seating, armrests, and exterior parts, which include body side protection strips, weatherstrips, and window sealing profiles. Thus, the increasing demand from the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the sebacic acid market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the adoption of alternative production processes for sebacic acid will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Sebacic Acid Market: Adoption Of Alternative Production Processes For Sebacic Acid

Sebacic acid is mainly manufactured from castor seed oil. However, sebacic acid is also being produced from butadiene by using palladium-catalyzed oxidative carbonylation technology. This dicarbonylation method produces dimethyl hex-3-enedioate adipic acid. In addition, it is also being manufactured by the electrooxidation of adipic acid. Adipic acid is partially esterified to form monomethyl adipate. Through electrolysis, the potassium salt of moneomethyl adipate is dissolved in methanol and water to form dimethyl sebacate. This sebacate is then hydrolyzed to form sebacic acid. Thus, the increasing use of alternative manufacturing processes for sebacic acid will drive the growth of the sebacic acid market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increasing sebacic acid production in the Middle East, and the high demand for sebacic acid in China will have a positive impact on the growth of the sebacic acid market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Sebacic Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the sebacic acid market by application (polymer manufacturing, coolants, industrial use, ester manufacturing and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the sebacic acid market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to several factors such as the high growth in end-user industries such as automotive, polymer, and others along with the presence of a large consumer base, and easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor.

