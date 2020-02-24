Ori Industries partners with EdgeConneX to Extend its Federated Global Cloud Footprint in Europe

Initial Deployments in Warsaw, Munich and Amsterdam Will Support Gaming, Mobile, and Edge Cloud Requirements for Developers

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX , the pioneer in Edge Data Centers, and Ori Industries , the company behind edge cloud platform OGE (Ori Global Edge), are laying the foundations for the rise of a new generation of Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, gaming and other edge-dependent services in Europe. Ori will deploy its global edge platform at three EdgeConneX Edge Data Centers in Amsterdam, Munich and Warsaw . This partnership will help ease many of the common challenges that developers face when trying to access and orchestrate compute, storage and network resources that exist over distributed networks across different providers.

Developers will be able to leverage Ori's infrastructure-agnostic software platform, deployed in EdgeConneX data centers, to place workloads seamlessly along a spectrum that runs from the cloud to the network edge. By partnering with communication service providers (CSPs), enterprises, private and public clouds, and smart cities, Ori is bringing together multiple computing resources into a federated cloud that developers can use to deliver the applications of the future.

"We believe the way software and physical infrastructure interact needs to be autonomous, smart and flexible," says Mahdi Yahya , CEO at Ori Industries. "The next generation of cloud is driven by collaboration. But a gap currently exists between the needs of IT developers and the business models of MNOs and other telecommunications companies. Our technology merges the two, creating an ecosystem that gives infrastructure providers the necessary tools to transform their footprint into distributed edge-clouds, instantly ready to power applications in a fast, flexible and intelligent way. Thanks to EdgeConneX, we are expanding our footprint across Europe and new infrastructures providers to help a growing number of developers build the exciting latency-sensitive applications of tomorrow."

"We are pleased to add Ori Industries to our growing ecosystem of cloud providers and enablers that bring a mix of services as close to end users as possible," says Dick Theunissen, Managing Director for EMEA at EdgeConneX. "Developers in Amsterdam, Munich and Warsaw can locally access Ori's platform with the services in our edge data centers. Developers need the ability to dictate where their edge is and simplify workload deployment among distributed locations. That's exactly what Ori's deployment in our data centers enables and how EdgeConneX can empower the edge for cloud service providers."

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to data, content and communications anywhere, anytime, at any scale, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.

To learn more about Ori Industries and its global edge cloud, visit ori.co or email hello@ori.co.

About Ori Industries:

Ori Industries are building the next generation of cloud computing infrastructure. Their platform allows application developers to seamlessly access thousands of edge computing resources that are highly available and widely distributed over multiple geographies, powering a future that is smart, immersive and autonomous.

For more information, please visit ori.co

About EdgeConneX:

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security and more.



Empower Your Edge with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

