Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has announced the appointment of Sara Gilbert to spearhead business development for its alternatives asset servicing business in Europe. This key hire underscores Northern Trust's continuing strategic focus on alternatives, where it now supports over US$1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of global asset managers and asset owners.

In her role as a senior executive for alternatives business development, Gilbert will be responsible for further accelerating Northern Trust's asset servicing solutions for multi-class strategies including private equity, private debt, real estate, infrastructure and hedge funds. Based in Luxembourg, she joins the multi-jurisdictional Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business development team which is focused on building relationships with managers and asset owners across the globe looking to establish funds in Luxembourg, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Guernsey.

Gilbert joins Northern Trust from AltaReturn in Hong Kong, where her role was focused on expanding their business into Asia-Pacific. She previously held roles at SS&C Technologies, SunGard/FIS, PerTrac, Financial News and the Financial Times.

Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services for EMEA, at Northern Trust said:

"Sara has extensive global experience working with alternative asset managers, helping them achieve best practice in their operating models, enhance efficiency, decision making and investor engagement. Her appointment, combined with Northern Trust's innovative products and services will drive our continued growth across the alternative asset investment spectrum."

Northern Trust offers an extensive range of asset servicing solutions for many of the world's leading asset managers and asset owners across sectors including private equity, private debt, real estate, infrastructure and hedge funds. Its broad range of services includes fund administration, depositary, custody, middle office, banking, treasury and sophisticated reporting solutions.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005389/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com



Marcel Klebba

+ 44 (0) 20 7982 1994

Marcel_Klebba@ntrs.com



US Canada:

John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com