The penetration of blockchain technology in logistic services and rise in the consumption of fresh meat is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Blockchain technology is gaining prominence in refrigerated road transportation logistics services as it assists in increasing transparency and reducing the possibility of data corruption or data alteration. This technology is gaining traction majorly in developed countries. The technology is still at a nascent stage in developing regions such as APAC and the Middle East. Countries such as China and Japan have adopted this technique in different industries such as the pharmaceutical industry. It is also being introduced in service industries such as information technology and transportation. The integration of blockchain technology in refrigerated road transportation services is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Refrigerated Road Transportation Market Companies:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as North America Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The company offers shipping of perishable and temperature-sensitive products in temperature-controlled refrigerated trucks.

DB Schenker

DB Schenker is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: European land transport, Air and ocean freight, and Contract logistics/SCM. The company offers transportation services for transporting temperature-sensitive goods such as pharmaceuticals, meat and dairy products, and more.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Post, e-commerce, and parcel division, Supply chain division, Global forwarding freight division, and Express division. The company offers a wide range of refrigerated transportation, storage, and end-to-end supply chain solutions.

FedEx

FedEx is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company offers refrigerated transportation using cargo vans, tractor trailers, and straight trucks.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Knight Trucking, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, Swift Intermodal, and Knight Logistics. The company provides transportation services for any type of temperature-sensitive product.

Refrigerated Road Transportation Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2022)

Refrigerated trailers

Refrigerated vans

Refrigerated Road Transportation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

